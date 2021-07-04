Kilmainham pilot music festival: The good, the bad and the downright weird

After a dreary morning, the sun shone down at Ireland’s very first pilot music festival in Dublin on Saturday, which attendees described as a day of “reality returning”.

Despite this feeling of normality, there’s no doubt that the pilot gig in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham was very different from the festivals we saw in the pre-Covid world.

Antigen testing, social distancing pods and contact tracing were all components of the event which saw 3,500 people gather to see acts such as Gavin James, Wild Youth, Denise Chaila, Sharon Shannon, Wyvern Lingo and Lyra once again take to the stage after a long 15 months.

The festival is one in a series of pilot events that are being provided for by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

As the first of its kind, some things worked, some didn’t, and other components of the gig felt, well, weird.

The good

The atmosphere and the music

Spirits were extremely high at Ireland’s first pilot music festival. Although the morning started of drizzly and dreary, the sun began to shine as the first act Wyvern Lingo, took to the stage at 3.30pm.

And despite the social distancing of music fans. there was still a buzzing atmosphere.

It’s no doubt that all the acts were absolutely elated to be performing once again and there was a real feeling of hope in the air.

“This is amazing, thank you so much,” said headliner Gavin James. “We get to have a dance and a beer and have a great time. The is f***ing mad, I can’t wait until we are closer together and there’s no social distancing.”

The pilot gig wasn’t only about enjoying live music but once again having the craic with your friends. Festival-goers enjoyed a drink, got up on one another’s shoulders and had a long-awaited boogie.

Best-friends Ciara Fitzmaurice, from Four Roads in Roscommon, and Karen Ridge, from Ballygar in Galway, were elated to not only enjoy the live music but to be reunited with one another after a long year apart.

"It’s great, we are so happy to be reunited,” Ciara said. “It’s so cool. It’s a bit weird being in here and being in these pods but we’re just so happy to be out and be here. We are dying to have a dance,” Karen said.

There were no staggered times for the event and attendees could enter the festival any time after 3pm.

No queuing

The crowd was broken up into quadrants and each quadrant had a bar, a food stall and toilets.

This meant that unlike pre-Covid festivals where you could miss half an act by queuing for the toilets, there was minimal queuing for everything.

The bad

The bar times

Although the festival kicked off with its first act at 3.30pm, the four bars didn’t open until 5pm.

This led to a pretty empty stadium up until this time with the first two acts playing to a very limited crowd.

The bars also closed just before the headliner Gavin James took to the stage at 9.15pm.

The food stalls

Each quadrant had a food stall, however, each one was completely different.

In my section, there was a chicken stall, so as a vegetarian that meant plain chips with a bit of ketchup.

Understandably, attendees couldn’t go into other quadrants to get the food of their choice, however, it would’ve been nice if the stalls had more variety- especially some meat-free options.

The Two Johnnies 'dance cam'

The Two Johnnies, who MC’d the night and also sang songs about GAA and shifting at teen discos, had a ‘dance cam’ which showed people in the crowd enjoying themselves.

However, this turned out to be contradictory for an event trying to maintain social distancing as some people left their pods to try and get onto the big screen.

The Tipperary lads had to plead with the crowd several times to “please stay in your pods”.

The downright weird

The social distancing pods

The metal barriers which separated pods of four and six were no doubt the oddest component of the pilot gig.

When I think of the word 'festival' I picture crowds of people on top of one another having a boogie in the mud, however, this pilot gig was far from that.

As everyone had received a negative antigen test at Saturday’s festival, pods were only one metre apart as opposed to two.

The ‘pilot’ nature of the gig

There were questions over the need for social distancing if everyone’s test had been negative. And a confusion over what exactly was being tested at the pilot event if it was such a sanitised experience.

Speaking about the metal pods, festivalgoer Claire Campbell from Ballygar in Donegal said she felt “like sheep being gated in”. Aoife Howard, from Cahir in Tipperary however, said she enjoyed the pods as people weren’t bashing into her.

Antigen testing

To gain entry to the festival each attendee had to have a negative antigen test result that was taken by the designated festival test centre in Collins Barracks, a 20-minute walk from the event in Kilmainham.

It’s not ideal to have a swab shoved up your nose just after you’ve finished your glittery eyeshadow, but it was only a bit uncomfortable and results were super quick.

Those attending the concert could either have their antigen test taken the day before or the day of the gig.

After having the test, results were sent to attendees emails in less than an hour.

If someone received a positive antigen result they were offered a free PCR test and were advised to return home and self-isolate while they awaited the results.