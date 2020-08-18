Killer tune: How Mr Brightside became an anthem for the ages

There was irrefutable proof at the weekend that we have truly and irreversibly entered the New Normal as Mr Brightside by The Killers became a trending topic on Irish twitter.

The unlikely resurgence of this 17-year-old mascara-streaked anthem was, of course, related to footage of a Dublin bar partying as if the world was about to the end. Even with the sound down, the video was infuriating and mildly terrifying. However, it was Mr Brightside, blaring in the background, that applied the dystopian finishing touch.

You’d have received long odds on Mr Brightside becoming a singalong for the ages when it tiptoed into the world in September 2013. Brimming with vulnerability the song chronicles an unfaithful relationship from the perspective of the cheated-upon partner. The accompanying video, inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge, features Killers frontman Brandon Flowers lightly-basted in eye-liner. Nothing about it suggests it would become this generation’s Highway to Hell or Whole Lotta Love.

And yet Mr Brightside has swallowed rock’n’roll entirely. Nowhere more so than in this country. Wherever three or more Irish males gather on a dance floor, pints in hand (just about), ties repurposed as impromptu bandanas, it is a certainty that the track is about to ring out. Mr Brightside is an essential component of weddings, teen discos, college balls — and boozing sessions at the height of a pandemic.

Arguably, it has even eclipsed The Killers themselves. The band are, of course, huge. Yet ask the person in the street to name three of their songs and they may well answer, “Mr Brightside, Mr Brightside…and Mr Brightside”.

In a ghastly coincidence, the Las Vegas combo put out a new album this weekend. The question obviously on everyone’s lips is whether it will contain a moment as transcendent as their debut single. The answer, predictably, is “no”.

The origins of Mr Brightside are as unlikely as its apparent rise to rock’n’roll immortality. The story it narrates is true. Flowers was 19 and in what he believed to be a steady relationship. And then, one day, he strode into a bar in Las Vegas and saw his significant other in a romantic clinch with another man.

Perhaps that is why the lyrics bite so deeply. The humiliation-mixed-with-resilience Mr Brightside articulates is genuinely felt. Flowers truly had his heart ripped out and stomped to sawdust.

“It’s about an old girlfriend of mine. All the emotions in the song are real,” Flowers would say. “When I was writing the lyrics, my wounds from it were still fresh. I am Mr Brightside! But I think that’s the reason the song has persisted. Because it’s real. People pick up on those things. And that goes all the way down to the production; we recorded it in a couple of hours, but it just sounds right, you know?”

Of course, Mr Brightside is more than simply a cry from deep within. Flowers, who grew up worshipping New Order and The Smiths, dreamed from adolescence of being a rock star. And it was clear from the outset that the stardom was as important to him as the “rock” component of the deal.

His feelings were catalysed when Oasis played Las Vegas’s Hard Rock Hotel in May 2001. This was two years before Mr Brightside and Flowers was too poor to afford a ticket. He hung outside the venue and then, as the doors opened for the encore, nipped in.

It was just in time to catch the crowd belting aloud the “And so Sally can’t wait…” chorus from Don’t Look Back In Anger. Flowers had never been particularly obsessed about Oasis. Now he was riveted by the anthemic power of the tune. He knew that for The Killers to amount to anything they would have to write a track with the same singalong potential.

“It shook me,” he later stated. “It changed me. Mr Brightside is some sort of answer to that song. It is somehow connected, whether I like it or not.”

If anything Mr Brightside has surpassed Oasis. In the UK it is the longest charting single in history, having spent over 200 weeks in the top 100. “We’ve never been quiet about where those influences came from. Oasis, the Pet Shop Boys, David Bowie, the Cure, the Smiths, and all that stuff I loved growing up,” Flowers stated last year. “I think you can hear all those things in it.”

What makes the song work? The simple answer is that it has a soaked-in-the-marrow momentum, with the open verse rising and rising towards the chorus. Singing along to Mr Brightside (come on, we’ve all done it) is like being carried aloft by a wave until suddenly —bam — you’re plunging towards that heartbreaking crescendo. “Jealousy… turning saints into the sea…”

“I still remember the hairs on my arm standing up when I heard our demo for the first time,” Flowers later observed. “Who would have thought betrayal would sound so good?”