Ken Bruce to leave BBC Radio 2 after 31 years on mid-morning show

Ken Bruce is to leave BBC Radio 2 later this year after 31 years of presenting the station’s mid-morning weekday show.

The radio DJ, 71, announced the news on his 9.30am-to-midday show on Tuesday.

Bruce said: “Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me: I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues. However I feel that after 45 years of full-time broadcasting on BBC Radio it’s time for a change.

“I would stress that this is entirely my decision but some new opportunities have come up and I would like to continue my career in a slightly different way in the next few years, the details of which will be revealed shortly.

“I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2 in particular and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success.”

BBC Radio 2 has said it will announce the host and details of the new mid-morning show at a later date.