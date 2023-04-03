Ken Bruce begins first Greatest Hits Radio show with Beatles track Come Together

Ken Bruce has begun presenting his Greatest Hits Radio show for the first time since leaving BBC Radio 2.

The 72-year-old Scottish broadcaster will be on air from 10am to 1pm weekdays at the Bauer radio station to play hit songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

He kicked of his new show by playing Come Together by The Beatles – the opening track of the band’s Abbey Road album.

When Bruce left the BBC in March, after being at the corporation for more than 40 years, he chose the medley of Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight and The End that closes the 1969 record to end his long-running stint.

On Monday, Bruce told Greatest Hits Radio listeners: “Quality music all the way… you’re going to love it.”

When asked how he felt ahead of his first show, he told BBC Breakfast: “It’s a fresh start, it is something a little bit different in a new place, that is always good for somebody to try something a little bit new so there I am ready to go.”

He added: “There is a certain aspect of oddness about it, yes, I look around the studio I am in and it’s not quite the same as it was.”

The DJ, who first fronted the Breakfast Show, took over from Sir Terry Wogan in 1985 on Radio 2.

Bruce later moved to mid-mornings in 1986 and after a brief stint on late nights and early mornings, returned to mid-mornings in January 1992.

The BBC announced Gary Davies, host of the station’s Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March until TV presenter Vernon Kay takes over Bruce’s Radio 2 slot at a date in the future.