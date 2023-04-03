| 9.4°C Dublin

Ken Bruce begins first Greatest Hits Radio show with Beatles track Come Together

The former Radio 2 DJ had been at the BBC for more than 40 years until he presented his last show at the corporation in March.

Ken Bruce has started presenting his new show on Greatest Hits Radio (Jonathan Brady/PA) Expand

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Ken Bruce has begun presenting his Greatest Hits Radio show for the first time since leaving BBC Radio 2.

The 72-year-old Scottish broadcaster will be on air from 10am to 1pm weekdays at the Bauer radio station to play hit songs from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

