Kelly Rowland shows off baby snap and says: We are truly grateful

Kelly Rowland has become a mum again.

The former Destiny’s Child singer, 39, posted a snap of the new arrival alongside his brother on Instagram.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us! We are truly grateful!,” she wrote.

The singer and husband Tim Weatherspoon, a talent manager, are already parents to six-year-old son Titan.

Rowland previously told Women’s Health magazine: “You still want to remind people that life is important.

“And being able to have a child … I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

She said of trying for a baby during the pandemic: “We had been talking about it loosely, and then Covid happened, and we were just like: ‘Let’s see what happens.'”

PA Media