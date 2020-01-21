Kelly Osbourne: I feared Ozzy would never walk again after Parkinson’s diagnosis

Kelly Osbourne has said she feared her father Ozzy would never walk again after the rock star suffered a serious fall and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The TV star, 35, said it was her brother Jack who first noticed something was wrong with the Black Sabbath musician.

She told US chat show Good Morning America: “When I saw it myself, it’s really strange how this works because there are some days where I walk in this house and I’m like there is absolutely nothing wrong with him and you think ‘Oh my god he’s going to be great, we are going to be leaving for tour next month’.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: “The hardest thing is watching someone you love suffer.” Rock legend @OzzyOsbourne’s kids @JackOsbourne and @KellyOsbourne open up about their family’s new normal after their father’s Parkinson's diagnosis. https://t.co/tYd0K3rQet pic.twitter.com/8ayAFwOi9M January 21, 2020

“And then you come back the next day and nothing has happened but it’s like he can’t feel his arm and he can’t get off the couch.

“The hardest thing is watching somebody that you love suffer.

“It’s kind of become a bit of a role reversal for us, where we have to be like, ‘Snap out of it. Come on, we have to all admit what’s happening here’, so that we can get over this.

“And it took a while for everyone to be on the same page.”

However, she said the diagnosis has now brought the family together, saying: “We’ve all learned so much about each other again – and it’s reaffirmed how much we all love each other and how strong we are.

“This time one year ago, we didn’t know if dad was ever going to walk again.”

PA Media