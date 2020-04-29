Keith Urban says Nicole Kidman has a ‘big impact’ on his music

Keith Urban has said that his wife Nicole Kidman has had a “big impact” on his music.

The country music singer said that the actress had taught him to be more “fearless” in his work.

He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music: “What I’ve learned from her is to be more fearless in artistry and go for the curious place that you want to go to as an artist.

“Don’t question it.”

Urban, 52, said her thinking has “had a big impact on my music in the last five, six years particularly.”

He added: “I definitely married up.”

Kidman, 52, has a “great taste in music”, he said, adding: “It’s just like, ‘I don’t know who the artist is. I don’t know what genre it is. I don’t know. I just love this song’.”

Urban and Kidman married in 2006.

Urban also discussed the inspiration for his new song Polaroid.

He said: “The concept of the polaroid, I thought, was great because when I first moved to Nashville, my band and I lived in this just run down piece of crap house and we had parties all the time and somebody gave us a polaroid camera and we’d take pictures of everybody and put them up on a wall and everything.

“And I didn’t write this song, somebody sent me this.

“Some friends of mine sent me the song and I just loved it right away.

“And the idea that this couple in this photograph who were at a party that they didn’t really want to be at, but they ran into each other and someone said, ‘hey, smile’, and they snapped them.

“And then all these years later, they’re still together.

“And who would have thought that someday I’d be more than just a boy in a polaroid with you was, I thought, just such a great lyric.”

