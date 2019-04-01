Keith Duffy on the mend after 'worst bad health experience' of his life, Boyzone confirm

KEITH Duffy has been released from hospital after "72 hours" of illness, leaving his Boyzone bandmates to continue on without him in Thailand.

The 44-year-old was hospitalised in Thailand before the band were due to perform in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner said he had had a bowel infection and viral infection, and thanked hospital staff at the WMC World Medical Center for their help.

"72 hours of a fever of 38/40 degrees with diarrhea and vomiting caused by contaminated food from bad hygiene in preparation!! The worst bad health experience of my life," Mr Duffy said.

"A secondary bowel infection and viral infection! These ladies our my savior, they are saints, thank you ladies I love you !

"You’ve given me a whole new perspective of selflessness I will never forget! God bless you all and thank you again."

Boyzone took to the stage as a trio at the Thunder Dome on Friday as part of their 25th anniversary tour in south east Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

His fellow bandmates thanked fans for their support and confirmed that Keith will be flying to Adelaide today for their next show on Tuesday night.

"After three long days in hospital in Bangkok, Keith is back on his feet and will be flying to Adelaide today to join the Boyz for their show there on Tuesday night.

"Big love and thanks to all the wonderful staff that have looked after him and for all the messages of support that you guys have sent out to him."

In January, the band said a bitter farewell to Irish fans as they played their last ever gig in the 3Arena.

42-year-old Ronan Keating thanked fans for their support over the years and paid tribute to former band member Stephen Gately, who passed away in 2009.

"The four of us, the five of us, want to thank you," he said.

