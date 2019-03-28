Keith Duffy hospitalised in Thailand before Boyzone gig

BOYZONE have said that band member Keith Duffy was taken to hospital in Thailand earlier this evening.

The Dubliner was due to perform with the band in Bangkok as part of their world tour, but was admitted to hospital "on the advice of the local medical team".

His bandmates Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch said that their "brother will be back on his feet as soon as possible" and thanked fans for the support.

Boyzone took to the stage as a trio at the Thunder Dome, with their next tour date scheduled for March 30 in Perth, Australia.

The band are currently halfway through their 25th anniversary tour in south east Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

In January, the band said a bitter farewell to Irish fans as they played their last ever gig in the 3Arena.

Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham, Ronan Keating and Keith Duffy of Boyzone on stage at the SSE Arena, Belfast, as part of the band's Thank You & Goodnight farewell tour. Niall Carson/PA Wire

42-year-old Ronan Keating thanked fans for their support over the years and paid tribute to former band member Stephen Gately, who passed away in 2009.

"The four of us, the five of us, want to thank you," he said.

Online Editors