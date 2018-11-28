Katy Perry’s moving tribute to record company boss who helped launch her career

Katy Perry has paid tribute to a record company executive who helped launch her career.

Angelica Cob-Baehler – who died earlier this month following a battle with cancer – was instrumental in Perry’s rise to stardom, even claiming to have “stolen” her files from one record label to bring them to another.

She played a large part in the success of Perry’s 2008 breakthrough album, One of the Boys, as well as the follow-up, Teenage Dream.

The pair remained close until her death on November 21.

On Tuesday, Perry penned a lengthy tribute to Cob-Baehler, alongside pictures of the pair together.

She described the music executive as “one of my biggest champions and realest friends”, before praising her for fighting cancer “like Rocky”.

Perry added: “I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her sarcastic/wicked sense of humor, her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family.

“We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no shit-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she ‘stole my file’ from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records.”

Cob-Baehler met Perry while working at Columbia Records. The artist was signed to the label and had recorded an unreleased album.

When Cob-Baehler moved to what would ultimately be part of Capitol Records, she said she “stole all the Katy files” and brought them to her new label.

Katy Perry paid a moving tribute to a record company executive who helped launch her career (Ian West/PA)

Perry said Cob-Baehler, who also played a part in the careers of John Mayer, System of a Down and 30 Seconds to Mars, was “like a big sister to me”.

Cob-Baehler, who left behind a husband and two daughters, was a “woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being”, Perry said.

She added: “She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls.”

The popstar ended her message by urging fans to donate to Cob-Baehler’s favourite charity, Generosity.org.

