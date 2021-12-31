Katy Perry’s Las Vegas show features giant toilet and surgical mask

Katy Perry has shared pictures from her Las Vegas residency featuring a huge toilet and surgical mask on stage.

The pop singer, 37, sported a mushroom cap during her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, performing among huge prop mushrooms.

The superstar transported fans on a ride through Perry Playland, featuring a talking poo in a giant orange toilet and drinking a stein of beer with a huge surgical mask on stage.

Hours before the show, Perry posted a 35-second clip on Instagram of her dressed as a red mushroom wading through undergrowth, captioning the post: “Are you ready to #play?”

Divided into five acts, the performance was designed by Baz Halpin and Silent House Productions, who were responsible for Perry’s Prismatic Tour and her 2015 Super Bowl performance.

The California-born star posted six images on Instagram, with each post spelling out the words “Thank you for playing with me” before adding the date of her debut show on December 29.

Perry has been dating Lord Of The Rings star Orlando Bloom since 2016 and they became engaged in 2019 after a brief separation.

The couple have a one-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.