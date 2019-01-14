Katy Perry has shared a hilarious note showing she was once suspended from school for making “pelvic thrusts” against a tree she was pretending was Tom Cruise.

Katy Perry has shared a hilarious note showing she was once suspended from school for making “pelvic thrusts” against a tree she was pretending was Tom Cruise.

Katy Perry was once suspended from school for inappropriate activity with tree

The letter from Santa Barbara Christian School was dated November 14, 1996, when the Roar singer was 12, and said she was being suspended for “inappropriate behaviour”.

Perry posted a photo of the note on her Instagram Story, writing: “When I was suspended in sixth grade for humping a tree and I guess other stuff.”

Grab from Katy Perry Instagram Story (Katy Perry Instagram)

It said: “At the 2:00pm recess, Katy and four other students were in an ‘off-limits’ area (behind the backboards) practicing a skit. Katy pretended that a tree was Tom Cruise and began making sexual motions (‘pelvic thrusts’) to the tree.

“When Katy met with Mrs Clakins, Mr White and myself, she was asked to describe or demonstrate what she had been seen doing in the playground in front of some other students. Katy chose to describe it. Her words were ‘it was inappropriate’ and ‘like making out’.”

The letter, presumably to Perry’s parents, also referred to other behaviour such as “inappropriate language”, “using the Lord’s name in vain”, playing Spin The Bottle, showing off her midriff in crop tops and making “body motions with sexual overtones” while doing the Macarena dance.

Press Association