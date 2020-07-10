Katy Perry reveals Tiger King’s Carole Baskin ‘is a big fan of her song Roar’

Katy Perry has revealed that Tiger King’s Carole Baskin said she is a big fan of her song Roar.

The US singer told Hits Radio Breakfast that she spoke to the big cat rescue home owner on a video call.

Perry said it was “really fun” talking to her.

Expand Close (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Ian West/PA)

“I think we asked her how she felt about the edit (on the show) because, it’s still on the edit and people can make characters out of anyone in an edit,” Perry said.

“Like you can make a villain or a hero out of all the footage you have of people, you know.

“But overall she was really nice and she loves Roar, I got to tell you.”

Netflix series Tiger King follows Baskin and her rival Joe Exotic through an escalating feud over big cats being kept in private zoos.

Expand Close Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a child together (Peter Byrne/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a child together (Peter Byrne/PA)

Perry, who is expecting a child with actor Orlando Bloom, also discussed her pregnancy in the interview, saying it is a “good thing” that he has already got a child as he has “been through it”.

She told the radio station she is “waddling like a duck”.

“I’m breathing heavily, I’m a full-on mouth breather,” Perry said.

“It’s loud and obnoxious – and oh my God, I just eat so much flavoured ice.”

PA Media