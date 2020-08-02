Katy Perry: Orlando Bloom is ’emotionally evolved’

Katy Perry says fiance Orlando Bloom is “emotionally evolved” and chants for an hour every morning.

The pop star, 35, and the Hollywood actor, 43, are planning to tie the knot and are expecting their first child together.

Perry told the Sunday Times Style magazine that Bloom is “very sensitive, very emotionally evolved”.

“He gets up at 7am and chants for an hour.

“One of the things that binds us is our desire to be more spiritually evolved. And our desire to investigate that realm.

“One of our main love languages is the spiritual evolution.

“We love mysticism, conspiracies, aliens, all that stuff. We love an adventure of the mind. That’s definitely something we are bound by.”

Perry, who is eight months pregnant, said the couple have not decided on a name for their baby girl.

“We’re going to see how she speaks to us. Through her eyes or whatever,” she said.

She said the pregnancy was planned.

“I told my management, ‘I’m gonna get pregnant’.”

She added of Bloom, who has a son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr: “I’ve always been so fond of the way he is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go’.”

