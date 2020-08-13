Katy Perry on Ellen support: I’m not here to make everyone agree with me

Katy Perry has said she does not expect everyone to agree with her after she spoke in support of Ellen DeGeneres.

The 35-year-old pop star tweeted that she has only ever had “positive takeaways” from her time on the talk show.

DeGeneres had issued an apology after reports of a toxic, on-set, workplace environment.

“I started that tweet off not undermining anyone else’s experience,” Perry told the Los Angeles Times.

Expand Close Ellen DeGeneres on stage (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ellen DeGeneres on stage (PA)

“I wanted to only speak from my own experience. I have over 100 million people that follow me on Twitter, so not everyone is going to agree with me.

“And I’m not here to make everyone agree with me.”

Perry had tweeted that she had “only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on the … show. I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought.”

DeGeneres is one of the biggest names on US TV and has hosted the self-titled show since 2003.

1/2 I know I canât speak for anyone elseâs experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow. I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 4, 2020

The comedian and actress is known for her bubbly on-screen persona and “be kind” mantra, often taking part in lavish giveaways or acts of charity.

But that image has been rocked by recent allegations.

A Buzzfeed News investigation made a series of claims about the alleged toxic culture on the daytime talk show.

Buzzfeed spoke to former employees who made allegations of racism, unfair dismissal, intimidation and an overall toxic environment, perpetuated by the show’s senior producers.

PA Media