Katy Perry discusses ending her feud with Taylor Swift

Katy Perry said her fans played a part in ending her feud with Taylor Swift.

The two pop superstars were involved in a row over backing dancers, which Perry has now said was “just a misunderstanding”.

Swift wrote the 2014 hit Bad Blood about the disagreement while Perry’s 2017 collaboration with Nicki Minaj, Swish Swish, is said to have been her response.

However, the two have now made up and Perry said they wanted to set an example to their global fanbases.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she said: “I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people, that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”

Relations between the pair began to thaw when Swift was on her Reputation Tour and Perry sent her an olive branch.

They later shared cookies they baked together on Instagram and Perry said since “10 people in the world have as much in common as we do” they should be friends.

During her Ellen appearance, Perry, 34, said she has matured since she started dating her fiance, the British actor Orlando Bloom.

She said Bloom’s eight-year-old son, Flynn, had changed her day-to-day routine, with the couple in bed by 10pm.

She said: “I used to not wake up until, like, 11am, and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10pm just, like, falling asleep.

“I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child – to fight against (it).”

