Katy Perry blames ‘unavoidable production delays’ as new album is pushed back

Katy Perry’s latest album has been delayed by two weeks, the singer has announced.

The chart-topping pop star had been due to launch Smile on August 14, however it has now been pushed back to August 28.

Perry, who is heavily pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, blamed “unavoidable production delays”.

Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released â🏻weeks later on August 28 â¹ï¸ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/qe6zCSskHA — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 27, 2020

She tweeted: “Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face…but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable.

“Due to unavoidable production delays, my album #SMILE will now be released (two) weeks later on August 28.”

Perry shared the news alongside pictures of her being hit in the face with a pie.

Smile’s album cover features the singer in clown makeup.

Perry also announced a new series called Smile Sundays, which will take place weekly until the album is released or until she gives birth.

The 35-year-old said the series will feature her broadcasting live for 30 minutes to discuss the album as well as having “a good chat”.

Perry added: “Thanks for being so flexible in this time… it’s a wild one, for sure, but I hope the patience will be worth the wait!”

Smile will feature songs including Never Really Over, Daisies and Harleys In Hawaii.

PA Media