Katy Perry announces first album in three years

Katy Perry has announced her first studio album since 2017’s Witness.

The pop star, 35, shared the news on Instagram and Twitter, writing “THE MUSIC MUST GO ON” in an apparent reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said the first single from the record, tentatively titled KP5, was called Daisies and would be released on May 15.

Perry, who is expecting a child with fiance Orlando Bloom, also shared what appeared to be the track’s cover art, showing her frollicking in a field of daisies.

Perry announced her pregnancy earlier this year, in the music video for her single, romantic ballad Never Worn White.

The song appeared to be about her relationship with Bloom, and features the lyric: “See us in 60 years with a full family tree.”

The video ended with a side-on shot of Perry, who is wearing a white dress, cradling a baby bump.

Bloom and Perry have been dating for more than four years after reportedly getting together in 2016.

The couple confirmed their engagement in February.

PA Media