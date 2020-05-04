Katherine Jenkins to perform in online concert from an empty Royal Albert Hall

Katherine Jenkins has been a regular at VE Day commemorations in recent years (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Katherine Jenkins is set to perform in a concert behind closed doors at the Royal Albert Hall to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The singer will perform in the empty auditorium of the London venue and the pre-recorded 30-minute show will be streamed online.

Jenkins will sing wartime classics by Dame Vera Lynn including The White Cliffs Of Dover and We’ll Meet Again, alongside other songs.

Expand Close Katherine Jenkins is ‘excited’ to perform (Victoria Jones/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katherine Jenkins is ‘excited’ to perform (Victoria Jones/PA)

Jenkins said that it is “only right” that the VE Day anniversary does not get “overshadowed” by the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: “Having been part of the 60th and 70th events, I wanted to do something to help bring the nation and the world together in commemoration and celebration at this difficult time.

“I’m excited that we can still come together, albeit virtually, for a tribute of wartime songs and musical memories from London’s most iconic concert venue.

“The Royal Albert Hall will be seen like never before – empty, isolated and yet still breathtakingly magnificent.”

Expand Close The concert will be filmed at the Royal Albert Hall (Aaron Chown/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The concert will be filmed at the Royal Albert Hall (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jenkins had originally been scheduled to take part in a Royal Albert Hall concert titled VE Day 75 on Friday which would be streamed live to more than 450 cinemas, however this has been postponed until September because of coronavirus.

The online concert will feature a virtual duet with Jenkins and Dame Vera, who performed to British troops during the Second World War.

Dame Vera said: “I’ll never forget how We’ll Meet Again meant so much to all those soldiers going off to war as well as with their families and sweethearts.

“75 years since the end of the war in Europe, the virus has given those lyrics a whole new meaning.

Expand Close Jenkins will perform songs by Dame Vera Lynn (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jenkins will perform songs by Dame Vera Lynn (Ian West/PA)

“I have found the nation’s renewed love for the song very moving.

“I hope this special duet lifts the spirits of our VE Day veterans and all those separated from loved ones at this time.”

The new online concert has been funded by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and will be introduced by a message from him.

He said: “Music unites us through times of hardship and this behind closed doors concert embodies the true British spirit of overcoming challenges and remembering those who served our great country and paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

“This year and every year, VE Day invites us to reflect on the immense contribution the men and women of our armed forces make to keep us safe.”

Expand Close The concert has been funded by Mr Khan (Phil Toscano/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The concert has been funded by Mr Khan (Phil Toscano/PA)

The concert is raising money for armed forces charity SSAFA and the Royal Albert Hall’s fundraising appeal.

The performance will take place on May 8 at 6pm and will be streamed on the Royal Albert Hall website.

PA Media