Kate Garraway says family were in tears after Elton John dedicated song to Derek

The TV presenter said the dedication was ‘completely unexpected’.

Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Close

Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

Kate Garraway (Yui Mok/PA)

By Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Kate Garraway has praised Sir Elton John for his kindness and support after he dedicated a song to her husband Derek Draper during his show at London’s O2 Arena.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband fell seriously ill with Covid-19 in March 2020 and has suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

