Kate Ferdinand says her anxiety is at an ‘all-time high’ following birth of son

Kate Ferdinand has said her “emotions and anxiety are at an all-time high” following the birth of her son.

The reality star, 29, welcomed Cree, her first child with husband Rio Ferdinand, 42, last month.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “A mix of the new baby, lockdown, kids at home and lack of sleep have well and truly got me.

“I feel like I’m a robot going through the same routine daily, feed baby, wind baby, wait for him to wake and repeat.”

She added she is “blessed to live the life I do” and “some moments I’m feeling amazing and full of love, but I’m too often left feeling low, like I can’t escape”.

“I feel so lucky to have just welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, some people never get to experience this amazing feeling, but my emotions and anxiety are at an all time high,” she said.

Ferdinand said she had been crying and thought the “screaming” baby would drown out the noise but she was passed a note under the door which read: “Pls stop crying I love u.”

The note appeared to have been written by a child.

She added: “To new mums, mums, step mums… and anyone who is struggling in lockdown, I feel you!

“Sometimes we just need to sneak in our room and have a little cry… even then, because of lockdown, we may have lots of little ears listening in.”

Kate and Rio have been in a relationship since 2017.

Former footballer Rio already has three children from his previous marriage – sons Tate and Lorenz, and daughter Tia.

