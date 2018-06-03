Kanye West’s album cover is being turned into memes thanks to new website

Independent.ie

Kanye West released his eighth studio album “ye” this week, and a website has already been set up to help fans turn its cover into a meme.

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/kanye-wests-album-cover-is-being-turned-into-memes-thanks-to-new-website-36972912.html

https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/article36972903.ece/2b1ee/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_86beb04a-9a8f-4fb7-85ea-72d9741dfcae_1