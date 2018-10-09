Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.

Kanye West to visit Trump to discuss gang violence and prison reform

West is scheduled to have lunch with President Donald Trump and meet Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

Ms Sanders said they will talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up.

Donald Trump and Kanye West in 2016 (Seth Wenig/AP)

Ms Sanders said West will visit on Thursday.

Mr Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a Saturday Night Live show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who successfully pushed Mr Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year and has met senior aides regarding criminal justice reform.

Press Association