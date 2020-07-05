Kanye West to ‘run for US president’

Kanye West said he is running for president (Ian West/PA)

Kanye West has said he is running to become president of the United States.

The rap superstar made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day, July 4.

The brief message said: “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

“I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION”

The announcement comes amid a flurry of activity for the musician, having announced new album God’s Country earlier this week, and that he is bringing his Yeezy fashion line – minus the footwear – to Gap.

Kim Kardashian West, his wife, reposted the message with a US flag emoji while SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk posted “You have my full support!”

