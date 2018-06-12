Kanye West thanks Kim Kardashian for ‘intimate’ birthday party

Kanye West has thanked his wife Kim Kardashian West for throwing him an “intimate” birthday party.

The rapper turned 41 on June 8 and enjoyed a party attended by Kid Cudi and Pusha T, as well as members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you to my wife for throwing me the most beautiful fun and intimate birthday party.” Thank you to my wife for throwing me the most beautiful fun and intimate birthday party pic.twitter.com/1ZR4DlCtMc — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 12, 2018 He accompanied the message with a picture of the couple, with Kardashian West dressed in a grey silky cropped top and trousers, with peroxide blonde hair and dark roots.

She is resting her left hand on her husband’s thigh as he wears black trousers and a printed sweatshirt. On West’s birthday, his wife posted an affectionate message to him, writing: “Happy Birthday babe @kanyewest !!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good!

“So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you.” Happy Birthday babe @kanyewest !!!!! It’s been a wild year but we’re here & life is good! So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you 💕 pic.twitter.com/lflFE6ePdQ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2018 She also shared a snap of West holding their third child Chicago on his lap, who was born in January via surrogate.

The couple also have another daughter North, four, and a son, Saint, two. Kardashian West also showed off a birthday card song she had made for her husband, starring cartoon characters Rick and Morty.

I have to show you the birthday card i had made for @kanyewest Thank you Rick & Morty!!! His fave show!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2018 pic.twitter.com/opK9I0Nf6O — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 8, 2018 West recently released his new album Ye, earning his eighth US number one.

Press Association