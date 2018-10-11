Kanye West swears in the Oval Office during Donald Trump meeting

Kanye West swore in the Oval Office during a frantic meeting with Donald Trump.

Kanye West swore in the Oval Office during a frantic meeting with Donald Trump.

The rapper met the president at the White House on Thursday to discuss subjects including criminal justice reform, jobs and gang violence in his home town of Chicago.

West wore a Make America Great Again cap as he spoke to Mr Trump in front of reporters, telling them the commander-in-chief gave him a “Superman cape” to help him “do good”.

Kanye West gave an energetic performance at the White House (PA)

He added: “My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful, though.”

West also used the word, “motherf***er”, before unlocking his phone appearing to use the password 0000 to show the room a new idea for a presidential vehicle.

He advocated bringing more manufacturing jobs to the US and mentioned Apple as one of the companies who could help build the vehicle.

The rapper also ruled out a presidential bid “until 2024”, instead voicing his support for Mr Trump.

He said he “loves” the president, before hugging him.

After West finished speaking, Mr Trump said: “That was quite something.”

Press Association