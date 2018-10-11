Kanye West swears in Oval Office during extraordinary meeting with Donald Trump

Kanye West swore in the Oval Office during an extraordinary meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

West is one of the president’s most high-profile supporters and was invited to a lunch in Washington DC on Thursday to discuss criminal justice reform, manufacturing jobs and gang violence in his hometown of Chicago.

During a meeting in front of reporters, the rapper launched into a 10-minute monologue, leaving the usually bombastic Mr Trump looking bemused.

Wearing a Make America Great Again cap, despite receiving heavy criticism from his fellow celebrities for doing so, West swore, unlocked his phone apparently using the password 0000 and insisted he had been misdiagnosed as bipolar and was instead sleep deprived.

Kanye West hugs President Trump in the Oval Office:



He referenced Mr Trump as a father figure who made him feel like “Superman”, adding: “My dad and my mom separated so there was not a lot of male energy in my home and also I’m married to a family where, you know, there’s not a lot of male energy. It’s beautiful, though.”

West also used the word “motherf*****”, before unlocking his phone appearing to use the password 0000 to show the room a new idea for a presidential vehicle.

He advocated bringing more manufacturing jobs to the US and mentioned Apple as one of the companies who could help build the vehicle.

The rapper also ruled out a presidential bid “until 2024”, instead voicing his support for Mr Trump.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

He said he “loves” the president, before hugging him.

West also said he had been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder, despite previously revealing he had been treated for the condition and even referencing it on his latest album.

He said: “What I think is we don’t need sentences, we need pardons. We need to talk to people. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was connected with a neuro-psychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain.”

The 41-year-old then said he had a “98 percentile IQ test” and that a doctor told him “I wasn’t actually bipolar, I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name”.

After West finished speaking, Mr Trump said: “That was quite something.”

The meeting was also attended by NFL Hall of Fame player Jim Brown, Mr Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

It came days after Taylor Swift, who West has had run-ins with in the past, broke her long-held silence on political matters to announce she would be voting for the Democrats in November’s mid-term elections.

West’s wife, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, sat down with the president earlier this year to discuss criminal justice reform.

She secured the freedom of a great-grandmother who had been serving a life sentence for drugs offences.

