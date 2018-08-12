Kanye West denies he was ‘stumped’ by Trump question

Kanye West has said he “wasn’t stumped” by the question when he was asked what makes him think Donald Trump cares about black people.

The rapper, who famously declared “George Bush doesn’t care about black people” during a Hurricane Katrina telethon, was asked what makes him think Trump does during an appearance on US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

West was silent for a long time, prompting the host cut to an advert break.

However, the rapper has denied that he had no answer to the question.

He wrote on Twitter: “On Jimmy Kimmel we had a great time having a dialogue. I’m reading that I was stumped by a question.

“Let me clarify the click bait. I wasn’t stumped. I wasn’t given a chance to answer the question.

“The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break.

“That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

He added that he was happy to see the host wearing the trainers he designed, saying: “I was so happy when I saw Jimmy walk out in the Yeezys. That was an olive branch.

“He lead with love. I appreciate Jimmy and his team. You guys are Jedi’s. much love.”

Kimmel responded: “Not every question warrants an immediate answer. Some answers need to be considered and a talk show with time constraints is a difficult place to do that.

“I know how much Kanye cares and I am so impressed by what he is doing quietly and without fanfare to help those who need it.”

During his talk show appearance on Thursday, West defended his support for the president by explaining that he doesn’t care what people think about his actions.

He said: “Just as a musician, African-American, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me and then told me that I couldn’t say that I like Trump.”

Afterwards President Trump tweeted: “Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH.

“One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this.

“Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

