Kanye West attends Chicago protest and donates two million dollars to victims

Kanye West has donated two million US dollars (£1.5 million) to support the families and legal teams for George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

A representative for the rapper confirmed that some of the money donated would fully cover college tuition costs for Mr Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Mr Floyd died last month after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air.

Donations were also made to the legal teams of Mr Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in Georgia in February, and Ms Taylor, who was killed in her home in Louisville in March.

West marched with protesters in his hometown of Chicago on Thursday night as cities across the US saw demonstrations under the Black Lives Matter banner.

Largely peaceful protests following the deaths of Mr Floyd, Ms Taylor and Mr Arbery have led to outbreaks of violence in many larger cities.

PA Media