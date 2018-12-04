Entertainment Music

Tuesday 4 December 2018

Kanye West apologises for lack of theatre ‘etiquette’

The rapper and his wife Kim were attending the opening night of a theatre production.

Kanye West on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 in New York City (PA)
Kanye West on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 in New York City (PA)

By Press Association Reporter

Kanye West has apologised for his “lack of etiquette’ after being called out for using his phone while attending a theatre production.

ipanews_a8cea206-5ad8-46c8-8bb6-d8b70071ee78_embedded240031816
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of The Cher Show on Broadway (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The singer, who announced in September that he is now to be known as Ye, was attending the opening night of The Cher Show with wife Kim Kardashian West in New York.

Actor Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the Broadway production of the musical, tweeted:

Ye responded with an apology on Twitter, writing: “The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe’ please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”

West has used the nickname Ye for many years before switching to it as his main moniker this year. He also used it as the title of his June album.

The Cher Show tells the story of singer Cher and her rise to fame.

The tagline on the show’s official website reads: “Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.”

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top