Kalush Orchestra release first song in the English language

The new music video features a variety of characters inspired by Ukrainian folklore.

Kalush Orchestra (Katrin Oleynik/PA) Expand

Close

Kalush Orchestra (Katrin Oleynik/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have released Changes, their first song in the English language.

The Ukrainian folk-rap group won last year’s Eurovision song contest in Turin, Italy, and have since performed at Glastonbury Festival and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

