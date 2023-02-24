| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Kalush Orchestra frontman shares hopes of Ukraine hosting Eurovision in 2024

The Ukrainian folk-rap group were triumphant at last year’s competition.

Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Close

Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

Kalush Orchestra (Yui Mok/PA)

By Connie Evans, PA Entertainment Reporter

Kalush Orchestra frontman Oleh Psiuk has said the Ukrainian folk-rap group hope that Ukraine will be able to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

The group were triumphant at last year’s competition in Turin, Italy, which would traditionally mean their home country would host the event the following year.

Most Watched

Privacy