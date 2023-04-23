| 4.6°C Dublin

Kalush Orchestra anticipates UK Eurovision show ‘with Ukrainian flavour’

Tymofii Muzychuk, who forms part of the seven-piece Ukrainian band, said he believed ‘something incredible’ would happen at next month’s concert.

Kalush Orchestra looking forward to UK Eurovision show &lsquo;with Ukrainian flavour&rsquo; (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A member of Eurovision-winning band Kalush Orchestra says he is grateful for UK support at this year’s song contest and is looking forward to a spectacle “with Ukrainian flavour”.

Tymofii Muzychuk, a piper who forms part of the seven-piece Ukrainian group, said he believed “something incredible” would happen when Liverpool stages the competition next month.

