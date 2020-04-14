Kaiser Chiefs unveil special lockdown re-recording of hit song

Kaiser Chiefs star Ricky Wilson has debuted a special lockdown re-recording of the band’s hit single Oh My God.

The British group have filmed themselves from home and changed the lyrics of their debut single from ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never been this far away from home’, to ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home’.

They were inspired to change the song amid the coronavirus crisis after a fan texted The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X suggesting alternative lyrics.

Wilson unveiled the reworked ‘Stay Home Edit’ on Moyles’ radio show, saying: “‘Kaisers Assemble!’, I shouted, and I let off the Kaiser symbol above my house and yeah, we all did it from our houses, re-recorded it.”

Moyles added: “Somebody listening to our show texted in the other week with a throwaway joke and that joke has become a thing, and it’s brilliant.

“So we played the Kaiser Chiefs’ Oh My God the other week – ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never been this far away from home’ – and one of our listeners texted in and went ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home! LOL’ and I went ‘hey, that’s good, that!’.

“So I texted Ricky and I said ‘Oh my God I can’t believe it, I’ve never spent this much time at home! – you know, lockdown’, and Ricky replied with a text along the lines of ‘do you know, when I read this text I thought it was a brilliant idea and I thought, yeah we’ll re-record it’.”

The lyrics take inspiration from the surge in sales of antibacterial products and the success of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King.

They include: “Now you’re taking advice from a band named Kaiser, covering your body in hand sanitiser.”

They also include: “Netflix better than an antibiotic, growing out my hair like Joe Exotic.”

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X is on weekdays from 6.30am to 10am and on Saturdays from 8am to 11am.

PA Media