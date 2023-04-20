| 8.3°C Dublin

K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home in Seoul

Police said there were no signs of foul play in the death of the 25-year-old.

Moon Bin was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency has said (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

By Associated Press Reporters

Moon Bin, a singer from South Korean boyband Astro, was found dead at his home in Seoul, his management agency said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager who went to the singer’s home on Wednesday evening because he was not responding to contacts.

