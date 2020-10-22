Justin Timberlake announces endorsement in US election race

Justin Timberlake has endorsed Joe Biden for US president, saying the upcoming election is about children growing up in a world where “racism is condemned, not tolerated”.

The pop star, 39, told his 59.4 million Instagram followers he planned to vote for the Democratic contender early and by post.

Timberlake, best known for hits including Can’t Stop the Feeling! and Cry Me A River, shared a photo of himself aged 19 and recalled how he had found the prospect of voting “very adult”, before stressing to his younger fans the gravity of their choice.

He said: “I think I was 19 here. That would have been 2000… when I spent a lot more time in the gym. It was also around the first time I voted. I just remember thinking voting was cool, and it all felt very… adult — I don’t think I really understood the weight of it all or took the time to learn what my choices in candidates really meant. Now, I know how powerful each of our voices can be.

“If you’re voting for the first time, or you’re still not sure if you even wanna vote — because you think your voice won’t make an impact, or you don’t trust the process, or it all seems just like a headache… all I can say is, we really need you.

“This is about our children growing up in a world where racism is condemned, not tolerated. It’s about ensuring that women are empowered everywhere decisions are being made. We have to vote so we don’t go backwards.

“All of this to say, I will be voting for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I’m voting early, and by mail this year.”

The former NSYNC star also posted a link to a website about the youth vote.

Timberlake is the latest celebrity to throw their support behind Biden.

Mel Brooks, Taylor Swift, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jennifer Lopez are just a few of the stars supporting his White House bid.

