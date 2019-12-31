Justin Bieber to star in YouTube docu-series

Justin Bieber is to star in a new documentary series.

The YouTube programme will give fans a look into the past few years of the singer’s life, from his marriage to Hailey Baldwin to his struggles.

Viewers will also get a look at the making of the pop star’s first new album in more than four years.

The singer announced the news on Instagram, sharing a poster and trailer for Justin Bieber: Seasons.

As the trailer opens, Bieber says: “As humans we go through so many ups and downs… so many good seasons, bad seasons.

“Sometimes we want to give up.”

He adds: “I’m excited – just nervous a little bit.

“This album is different because of where I’m at in my life.

“When you do what you’re good at, you just feel like you where you’re supposed to be.”

The news comes days after Bieber announced his first new album in five years, and teased a new song called Yummy.

The 25-year-old unveiled the news to his 123 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve.

He shared the hashtag #Bieber2020, which could indicate the name of his fifth album, although the star did not confirm this.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will debut on January 27, with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday. The 10-episode docu-series will be available free to watch (with ads) on YouTube.

PA Media