Entertainment Music

Saturday 20 July 2019

Justin Bieber tells Donald Trump to ‘let kids out of cages’

The singer responded to the president’s comments on ASAP Rocky.

Justin Bieber has commented on the US immigration situation. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Justin Bieber has commented on the US immigration situation. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

By Craig Simpson, PA

Justin Bieber has responded to Donald Trump declaring he would work to free ASAP Rocky.

The singer suggested the US president also try to free detained migrant children.

ipanews_b7e066f7-7728-4c7b-b796-2d1576f9817e_embedded244005780
US President Donald Trump has promised to help ASAP Rocky (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mr Trump announced following a conversation with Kanye West that he would try to free his fellow rapper from custody in Sweden.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is being held in the Scandinavian nation following an alleged fight in Stockholm.

Mr Trump declared on Twitter that he would make efforts to have Mayers released.

ipanews_b7e066f7-7728-4c7b-b796-2d1576f9817e_embedded243912754
Rapper ASAP Rocky has been detained (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration.

“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky.

“So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Weighing into the debate, Bieber said: “I want my friend out.. I appreciate you trying to help him.

“But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages?”

The pop star referenced the ongoing situation on the southern border of the US, where the treatment of children by immigration officials has come under scrutiny.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top