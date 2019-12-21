Justin Bieber said wife Hailey Baldwin is his “gift” this Christmas as he shared a steamy snap of the couple embracing.

Justin Bieber says wife Hailey is his Christmas ‘gift’ as he shares steamy snap

The Canadian pop star, 25, flashed his Calvin Klein boxer shorts in a black and white picture posted to Instagram showing his bare back and tattooed arms.

Model Baldwin, 23, has her hand on his waist while peering over her husband’s shoulder and looking into the camera.

Bieber captioned the post: “My gift this year.”

He is currently teasing new music.

He shared posts to Instagram hinting at a release date for what would be the follow-up to his 2015 album Purpose.

Alongside the numbers “2020” spelled out in white on a black background, Bieber wrote: “December 24, December 31, January 3 …”

Bieber and Baldwin have been dating since May 2018 and announced their engagement the following July.

They confirmed they were married in November and had a second ceremony in South Carolina in September of this year.

