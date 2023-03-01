| 5.4°C Dublin

Justin Bieber officially cancels remainder of Justice world tour

The Canadian singer, 29, has been forced to postpone the world several times amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Justin Bieber has officially cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice world tour, following previous health issues.

The Canadian singer, 29, has been forced to postpone the world tour several times previously, amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

