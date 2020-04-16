Justin Bieber latest star to join All-In Challenge

| 8.3°C Dublin
Justin Bieber has joined the stars taking part in the All-In Challenge to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort.
High-profile figures from sport and entertainment are offering fans once-in-a-lifetime prizes in exchange for charitable donations.
As part of the challenge, Canadian singer Bieber said he will pay a visit to the winner’s home and serenade them with his 2009 hit One Less Lonely Girl.
Bieber hinted he would perform more of his songs before nominating Kanye West, Chris Brown and Chris Pratt to take part in the challenge.
All In challenge!!! Hey everybody, I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to allinchallenge.com/justin-bieber for a chance to have me fly to your town, visit your home, and sing to you something many have asked for over the year “One Less Lonely Girl” and maybe some others 😁. Help us feed the hungry during this challenging time. Also Kanye West @ChrisBrownofficial @PrattPrattPratt I challenge you to be ALL IN.
The All-In Challenge was set up by Michael Rubin, co-owner of NBA team Philadelphia 76ers.
The money goes towards charities Meals On Wheels, No Kid Hungry and America’s Food Fund.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are offering a walk-on role in their upcoming film Killers Of The Flower Moon.
That package includes a day on set and lunch with DiCaprio, De Niro and director Martin Scorsese.
Other musicians taking part include Drake and Meek Mill.
Drake is offering a package to fans, including the chance to fly on his Air Drake plane to Los Angeles for a weekend with him and his team.
Meek Mill is giving away his luxury car, while comedian Kevin Hart is offering a speaking role in his next film.
PA Media