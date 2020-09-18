Justin Bieber kicks off ‘new era’ with Holy music video

Justin Bieber kicked off his ‘new era’ of music with the Holy music video (Yui Mok/PA)

Justin Bieber kicked off his “new era” with the release of the music video for latest single Holy.

The chart-topping pop star teamed up with Chance The Rapper for the uplifting track, which is a celebration of Bieber’s Christian faith.

The song was accompanied by a short film, featuring US actress Ryan Destiny as Bieber’s love interest and That ’70s Show star Wilmer Valderrama as a kind-hearted stranger who comes to their aid.

Filmed in Los Angeles, it sees Bieber working in an oil field, before losing his job. Chance The Rapper performs his verse from what appears to be a cannabis growing facility.

The short film was directed by Colin Tilley, who is best known for his work on the video for Cardi B’s viral hit WAP.

Marking Holy’s release, Bieber said: “The new era begins.”

Bieber is working on his sixth studio album, a follow-up to Changes, which was released in February.

Bieber, 26, discussed the direction of his new material in a livestream with Chance The Rapper, 27, before Holy’s release.

It is literally groundbreaking music Chance the Rapper

“This album is really some of the best music I’ve ever made,” Bieber said.

Chance The Rapper, himself deeply religious, revealed he had heard the new songs and compared the album to Michael Jackson’s classic 1979 record Off The Wall, which marked a departure from the King Of Pop’s previous work and was hailed as a major breakthrough.

“It is literally groundbreaking music,” the hip-hop star said of Bieber’s new album.

PA Media