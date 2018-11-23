Justin Bieber celebrates first Thanksgiving as ‘married man’

Justin Bieber has appeared to confirm his marriage to the model Hailey Baldwin.

It was reported the popstar had tied the knot with Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, at a secret ceremony in September.

Neither Bieber, 24, nor Baldwin, 22, have officially announced they are married, though earlier this month the model changed her name on Instagram to Bieber.

Now, the Canadian singer appears to have confirmed their marriage, writing on social media about his first Thanksgiving as a “married man”.

Alongside a picture of snowy woodland on Instagram, Bieber wrote: “Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together.

“Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient !”

The couple were rumoured to have married in a New York courthouse two months ago, but Baldwin denied it at the time.

Baldwin and Bieber announced their engagement in July.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!!”

Press Association