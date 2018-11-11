Entertainment Music

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share intimate kissing snaps

The couple posted new black and white snaps on Instagram.

Justin Bieber (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

Hailey Baldwin has shared a set of steamy images of her and Justin Bieber kissing on a beach.

The black and white pictures posted on Instagram show the couple lying down and locking lips by the sea.

Model Baldwin, 21, captioned the snaps with a heart emoji.

my ❤️

The pair got engaged in the summer and it has been reported that they have already tied the knot.

Bieber, 24, has also shared a new image of the couple smooching.

Hunny buns punkin

“Hunny buns punkin,” he wrote.

Bieber and Baldwin announced their engagement in July.

The singer wrote on Instagram at the time: “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!

“So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY.”

