Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande releasing charity single Stuck With U

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have collaborated on a song to raise money for the children of first responders in the US.

The pair will release Stuck With U, its title an apparent nod to the lockdown, on Friday May 8.

Profits from the single will fund scholarships for children of first responders impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with the First Responder Children’s Foundation.

Bieber and Grande, both 26, announced the news and shared the single’s cover art on their respective Instagram accounts – an image showing two figures sharing a house, by the cartoonist Liana Finck.

The pair have collaborated before on a number of occasions, including performing live and remixing each other’s songs.

Bieber said on Instagram: “Very excited because we have finally done it. I’m releasing a new song #StuckwithU with my friend @ArianaGrande next Friday on May 8th.

“Working with our family at @sb_projects and universal music group proceeds from the sales and streams of #StuckwithU will fund grants and scholarships for children of first responders who have been impacted by COVID-19 in partnership with the First Responders Children’s Foundation.”

Grande added: “Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release.

“Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

