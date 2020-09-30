Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate first wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber paid tribute to his ‘beautiful sweet girl’ as he and wife Hailey celebrated their first wedding anniversary (Ian West/PA)

Justin Bieber paid tribute to his “beautiful sweet girl” as he and wife Hailey celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot with a star-studded ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina, last September and marked their first year of marriage with posts on social media.

Canadian popstar Bieber, 26, shared a black-and-white snap of him kissing his new wife on their wedding day and told Hailey, 23, “I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!”

Bieber, who is devoutly religious, added: “You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!

“My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.”

Canadian model Hailey shared several pictures from her big day and wrote: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over.”

The Biebers shared an intimate look at their wedding earlier this year when it featured in the singer’s documentary series.

Fans were shown never-before-seen footage of the ceremony, including Hailey walking down the aisle while an emotional Bieber watched on.

Bieber serenaded his new bride with his song One Less Lonely Girl. The couple became engaged in July 2018, having previously briefly dated in 2015.

Bieber, whose hit songs include Sorry, What Do You Mean and Love Yourself, is recording a new album.

PA Media