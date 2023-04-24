| 8.2°C Dublin

Jury selection begins in Ed Sheeran-Marvin Gaye copyright case

The trial will examine similarities between Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud and Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On.

Ed Sheeran (Hannah McKay/PA) Expand

By Andrew Dalton and Larry Neumeister, AP

Jury selection and opening statements are set to begin in a trial which will decide whether Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud violates the copyright of the Marvin Gaye classic Let’s Get It On.

The heirs of Ed Townsend, Gaye’s co-writer on the 1973 soul classic, sued Sheeran, alleging the English pop star’s hit 2014 tune has “striking similarities” to Let’s Get It On and “overt common elements” that violate their copyright.

