Juice Wrld’s posthumous album tops UK chart

Juice Wrld’s posthumous album Legends Never Die has topped the UK charts.

The US rapper died in December aged 21 at a Chicago airport after reportedly overdosing on painkillers.

The album recorded 22,500 chart sales this week, 97% of which came from streams.

It is the first time a posthumous album has topped the Official Charts Company rankings since George Michael’s Listen Without Prejudice Volume 1 was reissued in 2017.

Three songs from Juice Wrld’s album also featured in the top 40 of the singles chart.

Come & Go, which was recorded with Marshmello, was the best placed at number nine.

None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive, which is the first new album by The Streets in nine years, came in at number two in the album chart and is the best selling vinyl record of the week.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon ranked third.

In the singles chart, Savage Love by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo held onto the top spot.

The song, which topped the chart for the third time, started life as a melody on social media platform TikTok made by 17-year-old New Zealander Jawsh 685, before Derulo wrote lyrics to the tune.

In second place was Rockstar by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, while Head & Heart by Joel Corry featuring MNEK was third.

