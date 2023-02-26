| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Judge issues arrest warrant for US rapper Kodak Black

Black did not appear for a scheduled drug test in February and then submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl, court records show.

Kodak Black is awaiting trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Expand

Close

Kodak Black is awaiting trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kodak Black is awaiting trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Kodak Black is awaiting trial (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

By Associated Press Reporter

A Florida judge has issued an arrest warrant for rapper Kodak Black for failing a drug test while on bail for a drug charge, court records show.

The warrant was issued on Thursday after Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, did not appear for a scheduled drug test in early February and then days later submitted a sample that tested positive for fentanyl.

Most Watched

Privacy