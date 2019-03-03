Joss Stone speaks of fear crossing border for Syria gig

Joss Stone has said she “is glad nothing bad happened” after crossing the border into Syria to perform in the war-torn country.

Joss Stone has said she “is glad nothing bad happened” after crossing the border into Syria to perform in the war-torn country.

The singer is aiming to perform in every country round the world as part of her Total World Tour.

Stone shared a video on Instagram after the crossing, filmed while wrapped in a blanket in her hotel bathroom.

She said it was “bloody cold”, but added she was “just so glad nothing bad happened”.

She captioned the video: “We made it into #syria#kurdistan it was a little scary crossing the border as of course we have absolutely no idea what might transpire, we just have to trust the people on the ground that are advising us and looking after us.

“This was the beginning, it was cold and wet but also so nice to meet such welcoming kind people. #syria deserves not to be ignored #kurdistan deserves not to be ignored.

“There is a lot of hurt here coming from all sorts of different directions. I heard that isis surrendered yesterday but that doesn’t mean it’s all over for the Syrian people or the Kurdish people, it is so complicated, a story I’m not in a position to tell you but all I can say is that I have learnt a lot from my short time there and I hope that peace will come to every one on all sides soon. #totalworldtour”

Stone performed for 70 people at a small hall in Derik, in the north-eastern corner of Syria, according to the Mail On Sunday.

She was reportedly joined by photographer Paul Conroy on his first trip back to the country since he was wounded in the 2012 rocket strike that killed war reporter Marie Colvin.

Press Association